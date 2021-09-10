Lakers reportedly trading Marc Gasol to Grizzlies
Article content The Lakers are also sending a 2024 second-round pick and cash to Memphis in exchange for the draft rights to Chinese 7-footer Wang Zhelin, per the report. The report also says the 36-year-old Gasol, who starred for the Grizzlies from 2008-19, will work with Memphis on a waiver and release that will allow him to remain in Spain with his family. Gasol was a three-time All-Star and the 2012-13 NBA Defensive Player of the Year during his time in Memphis.www.lakers365.com
