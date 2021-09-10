CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 15:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 545 PM MST. * At 350 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ajo and Why.

alerts.weather.gov

