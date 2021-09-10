Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 03:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Broward County; Inland Miami-Dade County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Miami-Dade and southern Broward Counties through 730 PM EDT At 650 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Intersection Alligator Alley And Miami Canal to 14 miles northwest of Miccosukee Resort. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Intersection Alligator Alley And Miami Canal and West Broward Rec. Area On Alligator Alley. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH