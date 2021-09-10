CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Kids Classic Festival this Weekend

By Dennis Lortz
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate on Kids Classic Festival – September 10 & 11 Activities Beckley’s Kids Classic Festival activities continue on September 10 and 11. The festival committee is encouraging precautions to be made to keep the activities as safe as possible. Event hosts, booths and parade entries should be careful to offer only safe activities. Social distancing, masks and sanitizing are recommended. Those attending should exercise the cautions as well, and do not attend if experiencing any virus symptoms. Note that there are no bounce houses or rides set up during the festival. Some of the originally planned activities have been cancelled or changed for safety.

