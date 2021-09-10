CDC: Study finds unvaccinated are 11 times more likely to die from Covid
NEW YORK (77WABC) – Unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from Covid-19 according to a groundbreaking study released by the Centers for Disease Control. More than 600,000 Covid cases from April through mid-July were analyzed. The study looked at Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in 13 states, “and found further evidence of the power of vaccination,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a briefing Friday.wabcradio.com
