CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Tony Khan Reveals Early AEW All Out PPV Buys, Touts AEW Being #1 Wrestling Show This Week

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW reportedly drew more than 200,000 pay-per-view buys for last Sunday’s All Out event from the NOW Arena near Chicago. AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and said All Out brought in “well over” 200,000 buys, which would be a record for the company.

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Clarifies AEW Dark Plans Moving Forward

Last week it was reported that AEW Dark would be transitioning into more of a studio show, filmed on a soundstage at Universal Studios in Florida as opposed to tapings for AEW Dynamite or Rampage. Tony Khan would seemingly confirm the move at the AEW All Out conference call this week, comparing his vision for Dark to WCW’s old Worldwide show from the 90’s.
WWE
PWMania

Tony Khan’s Response To Question About Surprises At AEW All Out 2021

During an appearance on the Sitting Ringside with David Penzer podcast, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about possible surprises at the 2021 All Out PPV event. Here was his response…. “Well I can’t say much and I don’t want to tip off anything and I don’t want to create...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Paul Wight
Person
Christian Cage
Person
Britt Baker
Person
Jon Moxley
Person
Eddie Kingston
Person
Darby Allin
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Chris Jericho
Person
Satoshi Kojima
PWMania

Tony Khan Says CM Punk Does Not Have Creative Control In AEW

During a recent media call to promote the 2021 All Out PPV, AEW President Tony Khan commented on CM Punk and why there is no “creative control” in the company:. “I don’t really understand some of the things he was asked to do before he left wrestling. I don’t think some of that stuff made sense. I’ve told him, if I ever ask you to do something that doesn’t make sense, it’s not coming from a malicious place, if something doesn’t make sense, tell me and we’ll talk about it. That’s generally how I am with everyone. If someone doesn’t like something, I’m not trying to put stuff in that doesn’t make sense. Not one person, including Mr. Punk and everyone on the roster, has creative control. It’s not like WCW and that is one of the issues with WCW. When you have a person who has creative control in their contract, it can hold up the show. I don’t know how you get through TV doing that. I can’t imagine if I had to deal with that. What I do have is a lot of people I want to sit down and talk to and hear what they want to say. Just because nobody has a contractual right to tell me ‘you can’t make me do that, you can’t put me in that match,’ doesn’t mean I want to put people in bad situations or do things that don’t make sense to them or for their career or for the fans.”
WWE
411mania.com

AEW News: Jon Moxley Death Matches Set For CZW PPV, Tony Khan Hypes All Out

– Jon Moxley’s death matches will be the focus of CZW’s next PPV. Stonecutter Media announced (per PWInsider) that Jon Moxley: The Death Matches is coming this month:. FROM CZW CHAMP TO ONE OF THE GREATEST WRESTLING CHAMPIONS EVER – JON MOXLEY: THE DEATH MATCHES! IN SEPTEMBER ON DEMAND AND ON PAY-PER-VIEW!
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Tony Khan Paid AEW Talent Out Of Pocket For Appearing On NWA EmPowerrr

Tony Khan runs a tight ship, but when it comes to making everyone profit, he makes sure he can make it happen. He apparently paid for multiple AEW female wrestlers to appear on NWA EmPowerrr. Khan took to revealing the details on an AEW All Out media call. He revealed...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Is Excited For Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega At AEW All Out, More

During a recent appearance on the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast, AEW President Tony Khan commented on tonight’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event, his excitement for the Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega match, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his expectations for Christian Cage vs....
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew All Out#Ppv#Combat#General Manager Head#Best Friends#Family Office#Tnt#Aew Women#The Young Bucks#Casino Battle Royale#Mjf
411mania.com

Tony Khan on Planned Changes for AEW Dark, How All Out Will Bring Back Lapsed Fans

– While speaking to Bleacher Report’s Chris Mueller, AEW President Tony Khan revealed some planned changes for AEW Dark moving forward and more. Below are some highlights:. Khan on planned changes for AEW Dark: “I’m not going to tape AEW Dark every week going forward. We’re filming Dynamite, Rampage and Elevation in the arena, so now I think it’s a great time to focus on Dark for developmental. I will be putting together some studio show cards. We’ll have some fun events to announce soon for fans to attend AEW Dark. I’ve got one venue that I have a hold on and then sometimes, we will still film in arenas. There will still be stars making appearances and working with the young talent. During the pandemic, Dark has been so great at helping us identify the young talent who are making huge strides. A number of young wrestlers who have come from Dark have made it to TV such as Will Hobbs, Red Velvet and The Varsity Blonds. I really think that show has helped strengthen our roster and build our young talent for the future.”
WWE
Fightful

Tony Khan Says AEW All Out 2021 Pulled In Over 200,000 Pay-Per-View Buys

Tony Khan opens up about the pay-per-view buys pulled in by AEW All Out 2021. Undoubtedly, the media landscape has changed since the advent of pay-per-view in the 1980s. Be that as it may, pay-per-view buys are still a tremendous barometer for the success of any entertainment property that is offered through traditional pay-per-view channels.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Fightful

Tony Khan Comments On The Possibility Of AEW Adding Trios Titles

As AEW continues to grow, Tony Khan sees the opportunity to one day expand their title picture. One of the trademarks of AEW during its two-year run has been the use of groups. A decent portion of the roster, even if traditionally singles competitors, has, at the very least, a partner or faction backing them up. This has led many fans to wonder whether a trios title could be introduced by the promotion at some point in the future.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Credits MJF For Recommending Several AEW Talent Signings

During the post-AEW All Out media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan gave praise to MJF for not only his in-ring work, but for the talent that he recommended for AEW to sign. “When he first started in AEW he was one of our top young stars, and at some point a long time ago he went from being one of our top young stars to being one of our top stars. You hear me talk about our top young stars, there’s a reason I almost never say his name, because he’s one of our top stars period even though he’s one of the youngest wrestlers here.
WWE
Wrestling World

Tony Khan Speaks About AEW Dark’s Future

Tony Khan recently spoke about AEW Dark’s Future. Last week, Reports suggested that AEW Dark will become a studio show in the future. It will be filmed at the Universal Studio in Florida. AEW Dark used to be taped at AEW Dynamite or AEW Rampage. Tony Khan will most likely...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Comments On Adam Page Missing AEW All Out

In late July, Adam Page and the Dark Order lost an elimination tag team match to The Elite with the stipulation that if Page’s team lost, they would not receive future title opportunities. It was reported the plan was always for Page to take some family time off in advance...
WWE
PWMania

Tony Khan Confirms AEW All Out Was Their Most Watched PPV Ever

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter today and announced All Out as the most-watched AEW PPV ever. He thanked everyone and said All Out has ignited the passion of wrestling fans around the world. He tweeted- “Thank you to everyone who’s ordered #AEWAllOut & made it the most watched...
WWE
Fightful

Tony Khan Reveals That CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, And Adam Cole Came To AEW On Handshake Deals

Tony Khan wasn't sure all of the surprises seen on AEW All Out were going to fall into place. On September 5, AEW presented All Out, a show that saw the likes of Ruby Soho, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson debut for the promotion. The main event of the show saw Kenny Omega retain his AEW Championship over Christian Cage. In the months leading up to the event, it appeared as though Adam "Hangman" Page was in line for the title shot against his former partner. With a child on the way, however, Page was granted time off to be with his family.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy