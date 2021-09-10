Orcas return to Puget Sound, signal ‘remaining health to these waters’

Last seen in the Puget Sound in April, Southern Resident orca whales returned to the area earlier this week. “J pod is now in the Salish Sea doing a little bit of its historic pattern of checking out the Fraser River and Puget Sound rivers,” Ken Balcomb, Director of the Center for Whale Research, said in a press release. “It seems they represent the ‘scouts’ for the Southern Resident and L pods are coming in past Sooke as I write. They are coming here for the Chinook salmon that are returning to the Salish Sea ecosystem. Cherish their arrival as representing that there is some remaining health to these amazing waters.”