Teaching 9/11 to students in Lebanon, MO

TOWAMENCIN — On Sumneytown Pike, just east of the driveway entrance to the North Montco Technical Career Center, stands a steel memorial to one of America's darkest days. And after nearly two decades, that memorial is still teaching students about September 11, 2001, how the world changed — and how local students chose to mark that dark day.
Saturday marks 20 years since 9-11. And as many of us remember exactly where we were when the planes hit and the towers fell, there’s an entire generation who doesn’t have those memories. Every student currently in high school or younger weren’t even born yet on September 11th, 2001. Even...
WASHINGTON, PA (Sept. 10, 2021) – When David Kieran, Ph.D. began teaching his “9/11 & the War on Terror in U.S. Culture” class in 2010, his students had been 13 years old on September 11, 2001, and so they vividly remembered the events of that day. Today’s students are too young to remember the event, but it’s been part of their lives nonetheless.
RACINE, Wis. - For many, the date Sept. 11 stirs up vivid memories of the moments the U.S. was attacked. But for those who were not alive 20 years ago, they are now being taught what that day truly meant. On Sept. 11, 2001, countless people watched the deadliest terror...
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Saturday marks 20 years since the United States of America was changed forever when thousands of people were killed in the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attack. Some can remember where they were on that day, however, grade-school students were born after the tragedy unfolded...
Soon after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Brian Goeselt felt a calling to change his career trajectory and become a history teacher. Like many who witnessed the tragedy, the Army veteran wanted to take action and help others. Photos:Newton honors victims of Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. “Something I...
Newton-Lee Elementary School in Ashburn is named for two Loudoun County residents who died when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001: Christopher Newton and Dong Chul Lee, according to the school’s website. The school opened its doors in 2005, and has been holding an...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ambur Misercola teaches social studies at Watertown High School. 20 years ago, she was a freshman there. And just as people of a certain age remember what they were doing when President Kennedy was shot, or when we landed on the moon, she is crystal clear on the events of September 11, 2001.
The observance of 9/11 got off to an early start in Cleburne ISD with several campuses participating in a national flag-waving initiative Tuesday to honor the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the nation. Students at Santa Fe, Gerard and Coleman elementary schools, along with social studies, leadership and Navy...
On Wednesday afternoon, Sharp Creek Elementary School teacher Amber Bretzman was sitting in a chair in front of the classroom of fifth-graders on the floor in front of her. In her outstretched hand was the front page of the Huntington Herald-Press from Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001. “This one says, ‘AFTERMATH’...
PHILADELPHIA – Even the oldest young people in school today — university students included — have no memory of the events that unfolded 20 years ago this Saturday, when the crashing of four planes brought sudden catastrophe to so many American lives. At the same time, the way the country...
OWASSO, Okla. — FOX23 caught up with local teachers on how they’re educating their students on why remembering 9/11 is important. Christy McCubbin, an Owasso 6th grade teacher, has instructed her classes to conduct a case study on 9/11. The students are collecting artifacts, reading articles and watching videos about...
Today’s K-12 students weren't alive during the events of 9/11. Students can gain an understanding about what happened on 9/11 through family members or online resources. But sometimes, the first deep discussion about 9/11 can happen within a classroom. Local teachers have different ways of informing students about 9/11, ranging...
It isn't every day our teachers have to live through the history they must now teach our children. But for those who were in the classroom the morning of Sept. 11, they too learned some lessons that will stick with them for a lifetime. "To this day when I walk...
Area schools generally commemorate the events of 9/11 on a yearly basis, but with both the 20th anniversary and a volatile situation in Afghanistan teachers have a unique burden this year. “Twenty years later, I think that the kids today that didn’t live through it, it doesn’t resonate with them...
As part of her World History class at Ridge Road Middle School in Charlotte, Kiara Eden teaches her 8th grade students about 9/11 by focusing on details that they can relate to. “I try to stay away from videos — with social media and video games, kids have been desensitized...
ELKHART — For two years now, there have been adults who were born after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and many who were children then can’t remember how they experienced that day. So for a new generation, teachers are the ones providing much of the knowledge about 9/11.
It has been 20 years since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Current high school students were not alive then. But for many teachers, the day is more than just a page in a textbook, it is a vivid memory. “They Know Without Knowing”. A lot has changed since 9/11,...
