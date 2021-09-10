CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Teaching 9/11 to students in Lebanon, MO

KYTV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Republic, Mo. Amazon employees to be eligible for full college tuition and more.

www.ky3.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter

North Montco 9/11 memorial still teaching students

TOWAMENCIN — On Sumneytown Pike, just east of the driveway entrance to the North Montco Technical Career Center, stands a steel memorial to one of America's darkest days. And after nearly two decades, that memorial is still teaching students about September 11, 2001, how the world changed — and how local students chose to mark that dark day.
TOWAMENCIN TOWNSHIP, PA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

West Delaware Instructors Teach Importance of 9-11 to Students

Saturday marks 20 years since 9-11. And as many of us remember exactly where we were when the planes hit and the towers fell, there’s an entire generation who doesn’t have those memories. Every student currently in high school or younger weren’t even born yet on September 11th, 2001. Even...
washjeff.edu

Teaching 9/11: A Historical Event and a Lived Experience for Today’s Students

WASHINGTON, PA (Sept. 10, 2021) – When David Kieran, Ph.D. began teaching his “9/11 & the War on Terror in U.S. Culture” class in 2010, his students had been 13 years old on September 11, 2001, and so they vividly remembered the events of that day. Today’s students are too young to remember the event, but it’s been part of their lives nonetheless.
WASHINGTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#College Tuition#New Republic
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Teaching 9/11: Generation of students taught history of attacks

RACINE, Wis. - For many, the date Sept. 11 stirs up vivid memories of the moments the U.S. was attacked. But for those who were not alive 20 years ago, they are now being taught what that day truly meant. On Sept. 11, 2001, countless people watched the deadliest terror...
RACINE, WI
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

20 years after 9/11, educators teach the new generation of students

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Saturday marks 20 years since the United States of America was changed forever when thousands of people were killed in the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attack. Some can remember where they were on that day, however, grade-school students were born after the tragedy unfolded...
MCALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Middle East
wwnytv.com

Remembering 9/11: the student

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ambur Misercola teaches social studies at Watertown High School. 20 years ago, she was a freshman there. And just as people of a certain age remember what they were doing when President Kennedy was shot, or when we landed on the moon, she is crystal clear on the events of September 11, 2001.
WATERTOWN, NY
Cleburne Times-Review

Students, staff memorialize 9/11

The observance of 9/11 got off to an early start in Cleburne ISD with several campuses participating in a national flag-waving initiative Tuesday to honor the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the nation. Students at Santa Fe, Gerard and Coleman elementary schools, along with social studies, leadership and Navy...
CLEBURNE, TX
Trumann Democrat

Teaching 9/11, two decades later

On Wednesday afternoon, Sharp Creek Elementary School teacher Amber Bretzman was sitting in a chair in front of the classroom of fifth-graders on the floor in front of her. In her outstretched hand was the front page of the Huntington Herald-Press from Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001. “This one says, ‘AFTERMATH’...
HUNTINGTON, IN
NBC Connecticut

Teaching on and After 9/11: A Conversation With Local Teachers

It isn't every day our teachers have to live through the history they must now teach our children. But for those who were in the classroom the morning of Sept. 11, they too learned some lessons that will stick with them for a lifetime. "To this day when I walk...
AVON, CT
Elkhart Truth

For students, 9/11 is a history lesson

ELKHART — For two years now, there have been adults who were born after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and many who were children then can’t remember how they experienced that day. So for a new generation, teachers are the ones providing much of the knowledge about 9/11.
ELKHART, IN
wrvo.org

20 Years Later: Teaching 9/11 In schools

It has been 20 years since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Current high school students were not alive then. But for many teachers, the day is more than just a page in a textbook, it is a vivid memory. “They Know Without Knowing”. A lot has changed since 9/11,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy