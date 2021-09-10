Chaffee County’s Two-Week Positivity Rate Drops Below 5 Percent [COVID-19 Update]

Chaffee County Public Health is reporting 56 new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days causing our two-week positivity rate to drop to 4.66% after climbing to 6.5% in August. The Delta variant continues to be the primary virus type detected in the specimens sequenced from Chaffee County residents. Most recent reports from CDPHE showed Delta was 100% of the samples sequenced from two health care providers in the County. This increase in its presence mirrors the trend seen across the state.