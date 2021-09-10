MSU plans major expansion, renovation of football complex

MSU is embarking on a major renovation and expansion of its football complex.

New athletic director Alan Haller presented the plan to the university's Board of Trustees Friday morning.

"These new spaces will help our student athletes prepare, rest and recover and have an enhanced social experience," Haller said.

He told the board that the new spaces will include amenities that will be used for student athletes: larger and new mental health spaces, for example, a larger athletic training room, a new and larger weight room and a new sports and science space.

"Other proposed spaces include a new student lounge, larger locker rooms, and the rest and recovery center within the locker room spaces and also include larger dining spaces and new nutrition areas," he said.

There will also be a new women's locker room for the football staff, a NFL alumni locker room and a larger lobby area.

"It allows our student athletes to decrease the amount of time that they spend walking around campus, it allows more access to services within our current space. And it'd be 100 percent donor funded," Haller said.

MSU's President, Samuel L. Stanley is excited for the upgrades.

"This was made possible in part by Mat Ishbia gift to football, which is one of the largest gifts we've had," he said. "It's a chance as we said to improve things for our football athletes, but also other athletes as well."

MSU hasn't determined an exact budget for the renovations. The board will still need to approve final project plans.

