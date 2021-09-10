CLCHD announces COVID-19 vaccine incentive for Laramie County

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Beginning Monday, September 13th Laramie County residents who receive their COVID-19 vaccination are eligible to receive a $100 gift card once they have completed their vaccine series. The entire series is completed two weeks after one of the following: 2 Pfizer vaccinations, 2 Moderna vaccinations, or 1 Johnson & Johnson vaccination. This incentive is open to the first 500 individuals who complete their entire series.