Laramie County, WY

CLCHD announces COVID-19 vaccine incentive for Laramie County

By Tiffany Logan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Beginning Monday, September 13th Laramie County residents who receive their COVID-19 vaccination are eligible to receive a $100 gift card once they have completed their vaccine series. The entire series is completed two weeks after one of the following: 2 Pfizer vaccinations, 2 Moderna vaccinations, or 1 Johnson & Johnson vaccination. This incentive is open to the first 500 individuals who complete their entire series.

Candace Ferrall
7d ago

It doesn’t say much for the public confidence in the vaccines if you have to bribe people to get it. The sheep and those forced to get it have already been vaccinated.

The Associated Press

Brian Laundrie’s family tells police, FBI he is missing

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida said they are working with the FBI to find 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend disappeared during a cross-country trek in a converted van. North Port police said late Friday that Laundrie’s parents told them that they haven’t seen him since Tuesday. Police...
