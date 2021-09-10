CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey County, CA

Monterey Supes Say No To Mandatory Masks, Ironman Stops Traffic In Santa Cruz and Copious Crooked Contaminated Cannabis

By KAZU
kazu.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State of the Pandemic (from the CDC COVID Data Tracker):. Monterey County moved into the lowest tier of community transmission this week, becoming one of only four counties in California with less than 10 new cases in the preceding seven days, and with less than 5% of tests returning COVID-19 positivity. It’s an abrupt change from the “high” and “substantial” transmission tiers where the county has lingered for weeks due to the Delta variant.

www.kazu.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

France recalls envoy protesting Australia-US submarine deal

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — France’s ambassador to Australia described Saturday as a “huge mistake” Australia’s surprise cancellation of a major submarine contract in favor of a U.S. deal, delivering a final protest as the envoy was recalled from the country in an unprecedented show of anger among the allies. Jean-Pierre...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
State
California State
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
Monterey County, CA
Government
Santa Cruz County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
City
Pescadero, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Knight
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy