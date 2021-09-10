Monterey Supes Say No To Mandatory Masks, Ironman Stops Traffic In Santa Cruz and Copious Crooked Contaminated Cannabis

The State of the Pandemic (from the CDC COVID Data Tracker):. Monterey County moved into the lowest tier of community transmission this week, becoming one of only four counties in California with less than 10 new cases in the preceding seven days, and with less than 5% of tests returning COVID-19 positivity. It’s an abrupt change from the “high” and “substantial” transmission tiers where the county has lingered for weeks due to the Delta variant.