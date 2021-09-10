CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PlayStation Players Divided Over New Free Game

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 8 days ago

PlayStation players are divided over a new free game, or more specifically, one of September's free PlayStation Plus games all subscribers on PS4 and PS5 can download as of this week. If you haven't checked out or downloaded the month's free games, they include the following trio of titles: Overcooked, Hitman 2, and Predator: Hunting Grounds. As you would expect, there's zero division over Hitman 2, with everyone loving its inclusion. And the same goes for the equally popular Overcooked, though some aren't pleased that it's locked behind the PS5. On the other hand, Predator Hunting Grounds has subscribers divided, at least over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page where all chatter about this month's free games is divided into two threads: one for positivity and one for negativity.

