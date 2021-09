Corvallis, Ore. -- Oregon State football has their starting quarterback for their week two game against Hawaii. But don't expect head coach Jonathan Smith to tell you until the offense trots out for their first series against the Warriors. In a bit of gamesmanship from the Beaver head coach, Smith says he won't announce his starter until Saturday night. The move forces Hawaii to have to continue to gameplan for the possibility of either Sam Noyer or Chance Nolan at quarterback. Both players played significant snaps in Oregon State's 30-21 week loss to Purdue in West Lafayette.

HAWAII STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO