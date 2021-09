—Alberto Gonzalez Garcia, 34, of Austin was sentenced to 28 months in prison for felony domestic assault by strangulation. He must pay $135 in fines. —Braszil Olaf Garcia, 30, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor violation of order for protection. He must follow several conditions and pay $75 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.