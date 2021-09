David Charles Spann, 33, of Wenatchee: A 3 p.m. celebration of life will be held at the Squilchuck State Park Lodge, 2805 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee. Brad Crollard, 64, of Kirkland, formerly of Wenatchee: The Celebration of Life scheduled for Sept. 11 has been rescheduled due to family illness. It will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 23 at the Wenatchee Golf & Country Club, 1600 Country Club Drive, East Wenatchee.