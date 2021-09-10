CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Judge will allow defense to introduce evidence of alternate perpetrator in Antonio ‘AJ’ Armstrong murder trial

Click2Houston.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefense attorneys in the case of a man charged with killing his parents will be allowed to introduce evidence that an “alternate perpetrator” pulled the trigger. Antonio “AJ” Armstrong appeared before a judge Friday for a pre-trial hearing, ahead of his double capital murder trial, which is scheduled for Jan. 2022. Armstrong is accused of killing his parents as they slept in July 2016. He was 16-years-old at the time.

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 reasons why FDA advisers did not recommend Covid-19 booster shots for everyone

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration declined Friday to recommend the agency approve Covid-19 booster doses for everyone who got vaccinated six months ago or longer. They did recommend a more limited step: emergency use authorization for people 65 and older, and for people at...
Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at U.S.-Mexico border

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has seen an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in order to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Armstrong, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Government
The Associated Press

Brian Laundrie’s family tells police, FBI he is missing

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida said they are working with the FBI to find 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend disappeared during a cross-country trek in a converted van. North Port police said late Friday that Laundrie’s parents told them that they haven’t seen him since Tuesday. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Defense Attorneys#The Murders#Perpetrator
The Associated Press

Police say they’re ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fence around the Capitol is back up. The D.C. police department is at the ready, and U.S. Capitol Police have requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies including the U.S. National Guard. The Capitol police are taking no chances as they prepare for Saturday’s rally at...
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy