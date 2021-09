Ubisoft has unveiled the full Far Cry 6 post-launch plan and says that the game's roguelike villain DLC will launch its first of three episodes in November. As shared in a press release, Ubisoft has confirmed that its Season Pass DLC content will kick off this November around a month after the game's initial release date on October 7. The Season Pass itself will include three episodic adventures in each of which, players will take the role of a different notorious Far Cry villain struggling to escape the horrors of their own minds. While the DLC's first episode, which focuses around Far Cry 3's iconic Vaas, will launch in November, episodes two (Pagan Min) and three (Joseph Seed) will launch in January and March 2022 respectively.

