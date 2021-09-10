CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 construction workers injured after lightning strike

By Amy Abdelsayed
KTNV 13 Action News
 8 days ago
Three construction workers in Las Vegas are recovering from injuries caused by a lightning strike near the area they were having lunch.

The strike happened just after 2 p.m. on Friday at 1245 Lindell Road, not far from Charleston and Jones boulevards.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says the workers were sitting outside eating next to a pickup truck when the lightning hit about 5 feet away.

Two of the workers were treated and released on the scene, one was transported to the hospital to be checked out and is talking and conscious, authorities say.

Firefighters want to remind the public to seek shelter in a building or a vehicle if they hear thunder.

