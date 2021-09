Seems like everyone is singing the praises of kettlebells these days, and for good reason: "Kettlebells are one of the most versatile pieces of equipment," said Danielle Gertner, a NASM-certified personal trainer who's kettlebell-certified from the Onnit Academy. Kettlebells offer the convenient size and portability of a dumbbell, Danielle explained, while presenting a unique difficulty all their own: the spherical weight of the kettlebell can be anywhere from six to eight inches from the hand, which adds "an unparalleled challenge for core stability and stabilizer muscles," Danielle told POPSUGAR.

