Houston, TX

Biden Administration may be overreaching with its plan to force private businesses to have vaccine mandates in place

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is promising to sue over the president’s plan that impacts tens of millions of working Americans. President Joe Biden’s plan contradicts a position he took in December of last year when he said he would not force vaccinations. The president now claims he has lost his patience with the 80 million Americans who are not vaccinated.

