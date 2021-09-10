Sacramento County closes 3 boat launches along American River due to low water levels
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The American River in Sacramento County will have three fewer boat launches due to low water levels. Sacramento County Department of Regional Parks announced the temporary closures Friday, which take effect the same day. Officials say only motorized boat launches will be closed: Howe Avenue river access, Watt Avenue river access and Upper Sunrise recreation area boat launches.fox40.com
