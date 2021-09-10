CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverhead County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Lemhi County, Western Lemhi County by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 12:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County; Western Lemhi County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Lemhi County through 530 PM MDT At 446 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19 miles southwest of Salmon, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Salmon, Carmen, Leesburg, Cobalt, Williams Lake and Baker. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

