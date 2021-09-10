Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Snake River Plain, Marsh and Arbon Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 12:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Bannock, northeastern Power and southwestern Bingham Counties through 515 PM MDT At 446 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fort Hall Bannock Peak, or 13 miles east of Neeley, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pocatello, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pocatello Airport, Mink Creek Pass and Pauline. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH