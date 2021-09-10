Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Cristiano Ronaldo wouldn't have chosen Manchester City over Manchester United

One story claimed Cristiano Ronaldo had spoken with City manager Pep Guardiola over the phone. Abaca Press

International superstar Cristiano Ronaldo recently completed an emotional homecoming to Premier League club Manchester United, for whom he played from 2003 through 2009, from Serie A giants Juventus and is on track to make his United re-debut Saturday against Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Some may have forgotten that Ronaldo reportedly was "close" less than one full week before the summer transfer window closed to making a shocking move to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, United's biggest rivals. One story claimed the 36-year-old had even spoken with City manager Pep Guardiola over the phone.

According to Rob Dawson of ESPN, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempted to pour cold water on that rumor when speaking with the media Friday.

"I don't think there was any prospect of that," Solskjaer responded when asked about CR7 potentially signing for City last month.

It's possible those on the outside looking in will never know the whole story of Ronaldo's latest transfer saga. Some have suggested Ronaldo's camp used a threat of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner joining City to force United's hand, if nothing else so the club could appease a fan base that includes individuals who protested the team's involvement in the breakaway European Super League earlier this year.

Whatever really happened, Ronaldo is back in England and in Manchester red.