Beaverhead County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 09:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Madison, Beaverhead, and southeastern Gallatin Counties through 615 PM MDT At 545 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Gibbonsville to 10 miles east of Ponds Lodge. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Brief heavy rain showers are also possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dillon, Sheridan, Virginia City, Henrys Lake, Ennis, Twin Bridges, Lima, Jackson, Pony, Monida, Wisdom, Alder, Silver Star, Harrison, Dell, Big Sky, Bannack Pass, Melrose, Wise River and Targhee Pass. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 1 and 93 . Highway 191 between mile markers 31 and 72. Highway 287 between mile markers 1 and 21, and between mile markers 1 and 78. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

