Sony has everything ready to roll out its entire arsenal of games planned for the end of 2021 and 2022 with its PlayStation Showcase. After being absent at E3 2021, the Japanese company will carry out a broadcast with news of both exclusive titles first party, those bearing the PlayStation Studios seal, such as third party, those that develop third-party companies. We tell you when it is and how to follow it live; in addition to the first confirmed details.

