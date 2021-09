It is always September 11, 2001 in Lower Manhattan. The date is indelibly ingrained in the memory of those who lived through it and in memory of those who did not. Twenty years on and it is still just as fresh of a nightmare as it was on that day. Hardly a day or two goes by that we are reminded of it in some way, whether it be an American flag flying, the words “9/11-Never Forget” emblazoned on the side of a wall, a sign or on the back of a pickup window; the words are as meaningful as they were two decades ago.

