CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

DHEC Director and Governor McMaster encourage use of Monoclonal Antibodies for COVID-19 treatment

audacy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. – Given the rise of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina and the ongoing threat of the Delta variant, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Governor Henry McMaster are encouraging residents to learn more about the use and availability of monoclonal antibodies, a treatment proven to be effective in staving off serious illness from COVID-19. “Beyond a shadow of a doubt, the most effective way to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19 is to make the decision to get vaccinated,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We’ve also seen that the use of these antibody treatments can greatly reduce the risk of hospitalization and severe illness in those who test positive. These treatments are now available at over 50 healthcare providers across the state, and we’re working to expand access to them every day. We continue to strongly encourage South Carolinians to educate themselves about all of their options and talk to their doctor about what’s best for them.”

www.audacy.com

Comments / 3

Guest
7d ago

He’s simply taking this from the Trump/ DeSantis playbook. Evidently McMaster has never heard the saying, “ An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” Mask up, get vaccinated and paying for Regeneron won’t be necessary.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 reasons why FDA advisers did not recommend Covid-19 booster shots for everyone

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration declined Friday to recommend the agency approve Covid-19 booster doses for everyone who got vaccinated six months ago or longer. They did recommend a more limited step: emergency use authorization for people 65 and older, and for people at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
Columbia, SC
Health
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Coronavirus
The Associated Press

Brian Laundrie’s family tells police, FBI he is missing

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida said they are working with the FBI to find 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend disappeared during a cross-country trek in a converted van. North Port police said late Friday that Laundrie’s parents told them that they haven’t seen him since Tuesday. Police...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
The Associated Press

Police say they’re ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fence around the Capitol is back up. The D.C. police department is at the ready, and U.S. Capitol Police have requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies including the U.S. National Guard. The Capitol police are taking no chances as they prepare for Saturday’s rally at...
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy