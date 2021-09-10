CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakville, CA

Napa Valley’s O’Shaughnessy Winery

napavalleylifemagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERSONAL. PRIVATE. PICTURESQUE. Because no one arrives here by accident, everyone arrives here intentionally. That’s an integral part of the trailblazer story at O’Shaughnessy Estate Winery on Howell Mountain, an appellation that starts at an elevation of 1,400-feet, with their winery at 1,800-feet. While it’s a geological fact that Howell Mountain and Mount Veeder, like all of Napa, lay under a primordial sea for a hundred million years, the O’Shaughnessy Estate Winery story is primarily a 21st-century one. Sean Capiaux is the founding winemaker, who recounts that modern-day story.

www.napavalleylifemagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Napa, CA
Lifestyle
City
Napa, CA
State
Minnesota State
City
Oakville, CA
Napa, CA
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winemaker#Food Drink#Beverages#Trailblazer#Cabernets#Cornell Medical School#O Shaughnessy Friends
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy