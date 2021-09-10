Napa Valley’s O’Shaughnessy Winery

PERSONAL. PRIVATE. PICTURESQUE. Because no one arrives here by accident, everyone arrives here intentionally. That’s an integral part of the trailblazer story at O’Shaughnessy Estate Winery on Howell Mountain, an appellation that starts at an elevation of 1,400-feet, with their winery at 1,800-feet. While it’s a geological fact that Howell Mountain and Mount Veeder, like all of Napa, lay under a primordial sea for a hundred million years, the O’Shaughnessy Estate Winery story is primarily a 21st-century one. Sean Capiaux is the founding winemaker, who recounts that modern-day story.