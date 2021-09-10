CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

1,000 or more LSU students could be kicked out of school for not complying with COVID protocols

wbrz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - More than a thousand LSU students face possible expulsion for not complying with COVID protocols, LSU said Friday. But, the data released around 5 o'clock was based on information submitted to the university as of Thursday evening. LSU did not release updated figures based on Friday, the last day students had to comply with rules to be vaccinated or be tested for coronavirus.

