FIFA clears Brazilians to play in Premier League this weekend, along with Chile, Mexico and Paraguay players

England have moved into the top three of the Fifa rankings for the first time in nine years following their results during the September international break.Having sat fourth in the standings since April 2019, the Three Lions leapfrogged world champions France to move up to third in the list released on Thursday.Belgium remain top-ranked with Brazil still in second but Gareth Southgate’s side are now in the top three, matching their best-ever position within the ranking system.They held onto third place for August and September in 2012 under Roy Hodgson and have now amassed enough points to regain a spot...

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO