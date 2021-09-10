CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

FIFA clears Brazilians to play in Premier League this weekend, along with Chile, Mexico and Paraguay players

SkySports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIFA has cleared players who were called up by Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay during the international break to play in the Premier League this weekend. On Wednesday it was revealed that FIFA had invoked Article 5 to block Premier League clubs from selecting players who they had refused to release for the latest round of international fixtures, following a request from the Brazilian Football Confederation.

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Our precious vaccine certificates could soon be worthless for travel

Within days, the UK’s booster programme for over-50s begins – and we join the likes of France, Germany and Greece, who have already started administering third jabs. Protecting the most vulnerable is, of course, a vital weapon in our fight against Covid, but it does raise the question: if a third dose is now encouraged – nay, recommended – where does that leave those of us who’ve had just two shots?
WORLD
chatsports.com

What is the five-day FIFA rule affecting players in the Premier League?

A classic 'Club versus Country' dispute has arisen involving players from the Brazil national team, but what's it all about?. An unusual scenario has transpired whereby a number of Premier League clubs find themselves at odds with the Brazil football association (CBF) and other South American associations. Liverpool, Manchester United,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

England move up to third in Fifa world rankings

England have moved into the top three of the Fifa rankings for the first time in nine years following their results during the September international break.Having sat fourth in the standings since April 2019, the Three Lions leapfrogged world champions France to move up to third in the list released on Thursday.Belgium remain top-ranked with Brazil still in second but Gareth Southgate’s side are now in the top three, matching their best-ever position within the ranking system.They held onto third place for August and September in 2012 under Roy Hodgson and have now amassed enough points to regain a spot...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Brazilians#The Premier League#The Uk Government#The Fa Interim Chair#Premier League Chair#Sky Sports#The Champions League#Francisco Sierralta Of
chatsports.com

Premier League clubs 'agree they will defy FIFA and PLAY their "banned" stars this weekend' after Brazil refused to back down on blocking players who weren't released for internationals

Premier League clubs are reportedly planning to ignore FIFA's demands not to play their 'banned' South and Central American players in matches this weekend. There are 11 players due to be suspended from playing this weekend by FIFA after they failed to appear for their international sides when their clubs refused to send them to red-list countries.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Premier League managers criticise Fifa ruling that could see players banned

Premier League bosses have criticised a Fifa ruling that could see their Brazilian players banned this weekend over Covid-19 protocols. Under Fifa rules, players not released for the recent South American World Cup qualifiers can be banned for five days. The Premier League, the relevant national associations and Fifa are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Brazilian Premier League stars face possible five-day ban

London (AFP) – Liverpool and Manchester City are among Premier League clubs who could be deprived of Brazilian internationals this weekend after they refused to release players for international duty over strict coronavirus rules. The Brazilian football association (CBF) confirmed to AFP it had asked global governing body FIFA to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Here’s why Premier League clubs could be blocked from playing Brazil internationals this weekend

Premier League clubs could face sanctions from FIFA if they play South American players, who were not released for international duty, in this weekend’s games. Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are among the Premier League clubs who did not release Brazil players for the current international break due to them having to travel to ‘red list’ countries and face a choice of not selecting those players this weekend or running the risk of sanctions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

Brazilian Stars Cleared to Play for Manchester City

Just two days ago the news broke those Premier League Brazilian players who were not released for international duty at the international break would have to quarantine for 5 days, meaning they would miss this weekend’s round of fixtures. For Manchester City this meant being without Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, meaning Scott Carson would feature due to Zack Steffen being out with COVID.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

NINE Premier League superstars are BANNED from playing this weekend as Brazil lead South American nations taking revenge via FIFA for clubs blocking 'red list' international call-ups

Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are among the Premier League clubs who have been told they cannot field their Brazilian players this weekend - despite them skipping the international break to stay in England. The Brazilian FA have risked the wrath of the English clubs by imposing a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
albuquerqueexpress.com

FIFA prevent five PL clubs from selecting Brazilian players

London [UK], September 8 (ANI): World football's main governing body, FIFA has blocked five Premier League clubs from selecting Brazilian players for the matches this weekend at the request of the country's football association. FIFA has applied Article 5 to enforce the restriction period of September 10-14, as per Sky...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea & Man Utd hit as eight Brazilian players barred from playing in Premier League

The likes of Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Ederson and Fred will be unavailable for their Premier League clubs this weekend. Premier League teams including Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United will be without a host of star players this weekend after the row between English clubs and the Brazilian Football Association escalated dramatically.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy