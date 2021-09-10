FIFA clears Brazilians to play in Premier League this weekend, along with Chile, Mexico and Paraguay players
FIFA has cleared players who were called up by Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay during the international break to play in the Premier League this weekend. On Wednesday it was revealed that FIFA had invoked Article 5 to block Premier League clubs from selecting players who they had refused to release for the latest round of international fixtures, following a request from the Brazilian Football Confederation.www.skysports.com
Comments / 0