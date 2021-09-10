CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Chocolate, coffee, an epic novel — How an Ames phenomenon led to event with the author.

Boone News-Republican
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 944-page book titled “The Eighth Life (For Brilka)” has seen phenomenal success at Dog-Eared Books, an independent bookstore in downtown Ames. It’s selling at a rate of about 100:1 compared to similar bookstores, and the success has led to an in-store event at 11 a.m. Sunday, which will include a Zoom discussion with the author, Nino Haratischvili, and the translators, Ruth Martin and Charlotte Collins.

www.newsrepublican.com

