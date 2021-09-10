CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

High school sports results (Thursday): Severance football team, Greeley Central soccer team earn big intracounty wins

By Bobby Fernandez
The Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeverance 17, Platte Valley 14, in Kersey: Severance picked up arguably the best win in the program’s brief history, erasing a 7-6 fourth-quarter deficit. Junior quarterback Nolan Hertzke completed 6 of 14 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown, and he also led the Silver Knights in rushing with 32 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Hertzke also made the game-winning field goal, a 24-yarder with 0.7 seconds left. Severance senior Caden Donovan caught two passes for 101 yards, including a 93-yard touchdown to put the Silver Knights on the board. Senior quarter Devyn Lauer-Duarte led Platte Valley with 142 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Severance improved to 3-0, while the Broncos fell to 1-1. Platte Valley came into the game ranked fifth in Class 2A by CHSAANow.com, while the Silver Knights are seventh.

www.greeleytribune.com

