Morgantown, WV

WV State Police holding cadet testing in search of new recruits

By Larmie Sanyon
WBOY
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Not everyone has what it takes to be part of the West Virginia State Police (WVSP), but as the old saying goes — if you never try, you’ll never know. 23 people put their skills to the test during WVSP cadet testing in Morgantown on Friday, Sept. 10. They were all hoping to become part of the WVSP upcoming cadet class, which is set to begin in Jan. 2022. Major Shallon Oglesby, chief of staff services, said 15 of the 23 have made it through the interview, written and physical portions of the first day of testing. Oglesby said the hope is to get as many qualified cadets as possible.

www.wboy.com

