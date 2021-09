National Geographic is back with another footwear collaboration, this time around enlisting Reebok to adorn seven shoes with its earthy, natural aesthetic. Comprising the Club C, Club C Revenge, Classic Leather Legacy AZ, Floatride Energy 3 Adventure, and the Nano X1 Adventure, National Geographic has fitted all with a color palette similar to that of nature. While its Vans collaboration from May 2020 was focused on its revered magazine covers, the Reebok collaboration seen here serves up colorways such as “Washed Green/Acid Gold/Soft Camel” as per the Club C, or “Straw S18-R/Soft Camel/Boldly Yellow” for the Classic Leather Legacy AZ, which also features an upper sporting a snakeskin texture alongside insoles printed with the Sahara desert.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO