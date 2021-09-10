Worker killed in industrial accident at Iowa pork plant

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (AP) — A worker died early Friday in an industrial accident at a pork processing plant in north-central Iowa, according to Prestage Foods of Iowa. The incident happened early Friday morning during the overnight shift at Prestage Foods’ plant in Eagle Grove, the company said in a statement. The company said 57-year-old company mechanic Jeffrey Leonardi was “performing routine maintenance duties” when he was killed. Company officials did not give details of the fatal accident.