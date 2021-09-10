CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

How 9/11 impacted the lives of Western Pennsylvanians at World Trade Center, Pentagon and Shanksville

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrank Monaco was too busy to get emotional on 9/11. Capt. Monaco had been a Pennsylvania State Trooper for over 25 years when United Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, Somerset County, killing 40 passengers and crew members on Sept. 11, 2001. If Monaco felt anything when he arrived at the...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempfield Township, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Liberty, PA
City
Mckeesport, PA
State
Maryland State
City
Munhall, PA
State
Washington State
City
Shanksville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Hershey, PA
Shanksville, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Shanksville, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, PA
New York Post

Bidens to visit NYC on 20th anniversary of 9/11, then Shanksville, Pentagon

President Biden and first lady Jill will be at Ground Zero Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Biden plans to fly into the Big Apple at around 9 p.m. Friday and stay at a Midtown hotel overnight before joining holding a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to law enforcement sources and the White House schedule.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Grand Rapids Press

Iconic pictures from 9/11: The terror attacks at the World Trade Center, Pentagon and Flight 93

If you’re old enough, you remember where you were about 20 years, ago, on Sept. 11, 2001. First came word that Tuesday morning of a plane crashing into the World Trade Center in New York. Pilot error, people speculated at first. Then came the second plane. And a third, hitting the Pentagon. And another, crashed by passengers and crew near Shanksville, Pa., instead of its possible White House target.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Wagner
The Week

U.S. commemorates 9/11 at Ground Zero, Pentagon, Shanksville memorial

Events are taking place at all three sites directly affected by the hijacked planes on Sept. 11, 2001, as the U.S. commemorates the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks. At Ground Zero in New York, President Biden joined former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama for a ceremony, which included six separate moments of silence. The first one took place at 8:46 a.m. ET, the time when the first plane struck the north tower of the World Trade Center complex. The bells rang again 17 minutes later — the second plane hit the south tower at 9:03 a.m. ET. The next four moments of silence then came at 9:37 a.m., 9:59 a.m, 10:03 a.m. and, finally, 10:28 a.m. to mark, respectively, when the third plane struck the Pentagon, the south tower collapsed, Flight 93 crashed into a Pennsylvania field after passengers revolted against the hijackers, and the north tower fell.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#9 11#Western Pennsylvanians#Japanese#Mine Safety Appliances#Mexican#The World Trade Center#At T#The Army Budget Office#American Airlines
abc17news.com

For World Trade Center cook, surviving 9/11 led to activism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sekou Siby was a cook and dishwasher at the World Trade Center’s Windows on the World restaurant. On Sept. 11, 2001, he had swapped shifts with a co-worker who ended up dying in the terrorist attacks that day. Twenty years later, Siby still feels the pangs of survivor’s guilt. But the experience put him on a path he had never imagined he would take when he emigrated from the Ivory Coast in 1996: He made it his mission to advocate for higher pay and better working conditions for restaurant workers. It’s a role that has gained importance as the restaurant industry has struggled more than most in the grip of the viral pandemic.
ADVOCACY
Madison County Record

World Trade Center: 9-11 Remembered

(Editor's note: This column was first published in the Record on the eve of the fifth anniversary of 911). Director Oliver Stone has a well deserved, much cultivated reputation as a brilliant but controversial film director. With movies such as "Platoon," "Born on the Fourth of July," "Alexander," and especially "JFK," Stone is no stranger to argument.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Joplin Globe

Woman recalls horror of working at World Trade Center on 9/11

After witnessing people jump to their deaths from the burning World Trade Center and spending hours fleeing the city on Sept. 11, 2001, Karen Marinaccio has never returned to the site. “It never leaves you,” Marinaccio, now a resident of central Pennsylvania, said of the horrific memories that vividly persist...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Alliance Review

Alliance native shares experience escaping World Trade Center on 9/11

ALLIANCE – Adam Bruderly was on the 61st floor of the World Trade Center's South Tower on Sept. 11, 2001. The 42-year-old Alliance native, who was in his early 20s at the time, was working for investment firm Morgan Stanley and had traveled to New York City for a financial analyst training program at the World Trade Center.
ALLIANCE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy