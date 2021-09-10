PHOTOS: Check Out the Immersive Treat Trails at Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Bash
It wouldn’t be Halloween without trick-or-treating, would it?. And Disneyland is letting guests of all ages (yes, even adults) get all the candy their hearts desire, because the immersive Treat Trails have returned to Oogie Boogie Bash this year! But, they’re lookin a little bit different because 3 new villains are taking the stage. Dare to find out more? We’re here to give you a full look at the immersive Treat Trails at Oogie Boogie Bash!allears.net
