The Villages, FL

Revised holiday decoration policy in The Villages receives push back from officials

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA revised holiday decoration policy in The Villages is receiving push back from some elected officials. Community Development District 3 supervisors refused to vote Friday on the revised holiday decoration policy for District-owned property, such as gate entrances. You can read the revised policy, which includes how to submit a plan, at this link: District_Holiday_Decoration_Policy_8.23.21_FINAL.

