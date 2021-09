The heat of summer is mostly over. But COVID-19, masks and vaccinations are producing plenty of sizzle both in Washington, D.C., and in Utah. We explore the ramifications. President Joe Biden has ordered OSHA to develop an emergency rule mandating full vaccinations or weekly negative tests of employees in businesses with 100 or more workers. Some local governments and private organizations are also requiring vaccinations. Also, the Utah Legislature may consider legislation making employers liable for adverse reactions if they require employee vaccinations. Will this become an election issue in 2022?

