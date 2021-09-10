CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK's Sunak wants insurers to explore products for social care costs

By Aishwarya Nair
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
(Reuters) -British finance minister Rishi Sunak has directed Treasury officials to explore with the insurance industry new financial products that would help people cover their share of costs for social care, a Treasury source said on Friday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans on Tuesday to raise taxes on workers, employers and some investors to try to fix a health and social care funding crisis. With that, the government said that no one would have to pay more than 86,000 pounds towards the cost of their care over their lifetime.

The state will step in if the costs rise over that amount. Social care refers to long-term health care outside hospitals.

Sunak has asked officials to work with insurers to consider “new products” that can help with social care costs, the treasury source said.

“We’re hopeful that in time the cap on costs will provide the clarity insurers need to create new products,” the source said.

The Financial Times, which first reported the news, said that if insurance was available to cover expenses up to 86,000 pounds, it would help Johnson claim he was honouring the 2019 Conservative party manifesto pledge that “nobody needing care should be forced to sell their home to pay for it.”

Johnson’s move to raise taxes broke a promise made in that manifesto to not raise such levies to fund social care.

A poll on Friday showed that support for Johnson’s Conservative Party has slipped behind the opposition Labour Party to its lowest level since the 2019 national election, after announcing the tax rise.

($1 = 0.7230 pounds)

Reuters

UK's Sunak to set out post-COVID spending squeeze next month

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Finance minister Rishi Sunak will set out next month how he will squeeze spending across much of Britain's government after announcing hefty tax rises to fund health and social care on Tuesday. Britain's budget deficit hit a peacetime high of 14% of gross domestic product...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

‘Misleading’ social care cap does not cover care home food and accommodation costs

The new lifetime social care cap of £86,000 has been branded “misleading” by providers because it fails to cover food and accommodation for care home residents. Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, the Prime Minister unveiled a controversial National Insurance tax increase to fund the embattled sector, as well as a lifetime cap on social care costs of £86,000 per person.
HEALTH
Reuters

UK cabinet approves PM Johnson's social care reforms

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet of senior ministers on Tuesday agreed to his proposal to reform how the social care system is funded, Johnson’s spokesman said. “The cabinet agreed to the proposal set out,” Johnson’s spokesman told reporters following a cabinet meeting. Johnson is due...
U.K.
Telegraph

How to beat the National Insurance social care tax grab

Manifesto-breaking plans to raise the rate of National Insurance to fund the care crisis will leave the British public hundreds of pounds worse off each year. But savvy taxpayers could soften the blow and still shave thousands from their tax bill. The Telegraph revealed last week that Boris Johnson was...
INCOME TAX
US News and World Report

UK PM Johnson to Address Lawmakers on Social Care Plan

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address lawmakers on Tuesday on his plans to fix Britain's "broken" social care system, at a time many in his own party are furious that he wants to pay for it by raising taxes, violating an election pledge. For years, British leaders...
HEALTH
Sunderland Echo

Will the UK government increase National Insurance rates to cover care reform costs - and by how much?

Boris Johnson is under growing pressure from within his own party not to impose a manifesto-breaking national insurance hike to pay for social care. Former prime minister Sir John Major on Saturday (4 September) joined the Conservatives warning against the widely-expected move targeting workers and employers by arguing it is “regressive”.
INCOME TAX
