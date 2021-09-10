CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice film awards race wide open after star-studded festival

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENICE (Reuters) – Paolo Sorrentino’s film about the death of his own parents, Jane Campion’s 1920s frontier saga and a hard-hitting French tale of abortion are among contenders for the top prize at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, with the race seen wide open. Film critics agreed the main...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
nickiswift.com

The Movie Role Matt Damon Regrets Turning Down

Our apologies to Matt Damon, but we'd like to tell you about one of the movie star's biggest career blunders to date. The A-list actor, best known for his roles in the "Bourne" and "Ocean's" franchises, is among Hollywood's elite when it comes to major box office performances. Grossing over $5 billion worldwide over the years (via The Numbers), Damon has become one of the biggest box office attractions that any film can land. In fact, Damon even ranked third on Forbes' most bankable stars back in 2016! Despite being ranked so high on the list, however, Damon stood a chance to make even more money in his career had it not been for one crucial role he said no to. So exactly how much money did Damon miss out on? Try a whopping $250 million!
MOVIES
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Shines in Metallic Floral Gown and Two-Tone Pumps at Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz is serving fashion inspiration at the 78th Venice Film Festival. For her red carpet appearance, Cruz wore a striking Chanel metallic floral ballgown featuring lace details, a voluminous tulle skirt, and off-the-shoulder silhouette. The Spanish actress partnered her look with a glittering clutch, two-tone pumps encompassing ankle straps, black pointed toes, gray satin uppers and nearly four-inch heels. The actress’ shoe repertoire includes mostly Chanel peep-toe heels and open-toe sandals. Also, she tends to wear elegant looks from high-end designers such as Chanel, Ralph & Russo and Atelier Versace. Cruz has been a longtime ambassador of the brand Chanel and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Kate Hudson Turns Heads in Bold Red Dress at Venice Film Festival

Kate Hudson is turning heads at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Hudson wore a red Chantilly lace and tulle Valentino gown from the Valentino Resort 2022 Prêt-à-Porter collection to the Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon premiere in Venice, Italy Sunday. Hudson looked ethereal as she floated along the carpet in the bold, red dress.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Exemplifies Chanel’s Classic Charm in Pearl-Stacked Heels & Knit Dress at Venice Film Festival

Penelope Cruz looked like a dream dressed in head-to-toe Chanel at a photocall today for “Competencia Oficial” at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The carpet was flooded with well-dressed stars, but few could rival the stylish femininity that Cruz’s outfit conveyed. The off-the-shoulder knit dress was kept from leaning too much towards the girly side with the addition of edgier accessories like metallic cuffs and spiked hoop earrings. From the Chanel embossed bag to the pearl-embellished peep-toe shoes, every part of this outfit exemplified Chanel’s classic charm. It’s not a stretch to say that the shoes were definitely one of the most...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IndieWire

Kristen Stewart ‘Very Irresponsibly’ Said Yes to ‘Spencer’ Before Even Reading the Script

Kristen Stewart has earned early Oscar buzz for her performance as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer,” which is making its way through the fall festival circuit. It turns out her decision to take on the role came from gut instinct. Speaking during a conversation broadcast as part of the Toronto International Film Festival, Stewart said she hadn’t even read the “Spencer” script by Steven Knight before she told Larraín she was interested in playing the beloved British icon. “He called me on the phone. At first I hadn’t read the script yet, and he proposed this idea and said he...
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

The Lost Daughter Review – Venice Film Festival 2021

In a strong year for women behind the camera at awards ceremonies, familiar Hollywood actresses are also being given more chances to direct than in previous years. Yet unlike Robin Wright’s Land, which chose sentiment over coherence, The Lost Daughter is definitely going for something. Maggie Gyllenhaal has adapted Elena Ferrante’s novel with a provocative script and made a fittingly thorny and morally ambiguous film. It’s far from perfect, but there’s enough directorial boldness to get excited about.
MOVIES
filminquiry.com

Venice Film Festival 2021: TRUE THINGS

Kate (Ruth Wilson) adds the contact of a charming stranger on her phone simply as “Blond” (Tom Burke), the adjective standing in for a name she does not know. Blonde are the frosted tips of his unwashed hair, which sit like a shiny new dormer on a crumbling house — a half-hearted attempt to spruce up the undeniably tired. A customer service assistant at a benefits office, Kate spends her days aimlessly staring at screens, from the computer to her phone to the computer once again, the dullness of the routine broken only by the occasional bouts of aggression from frustrated claimers.
MOVIES
Boston Herald

‘Dune,’ Princess Diana dominate at Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy – The environmentally focused sci-fi epic “Dune Part 1” and “Spencer,” a dark fairy tale about Princess Diana, both world premieres, dominated Friday’s Venice Film Festival. “Dune,” a reworking of Frank Herbert’s cult novel and David Lynch’s early ’80s film version, was represented by director Denis Villeneuve (“Sicario”)...
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

Venice Film Festival 2021: Table of Contents

The following table of contents features the complete coverage of the 2021 Venice Film Festival published at RogerEbert.com and written by film critic Glenn Kenny. Click on each alphabetized title to be directed to the full review... "Al Oriente" "The Card Counter" "The Cathedral" "Dune" "Illusions perdues" "Inferno Rosso" "La...
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Spencer Review – Venice Film Festival 2021

After successfully tackling the inner lives of two major twentieth-century figures in previous films (Jackie and Neruda), Pablo Larraìn has aimed his sights on a third beloved icon: Princess Diana. While the film lacks the finesse and the magical realism of the previous works, it is nonetheless fascinating and thoroughly watchable.
MOVIES
thefashionistastories.com

''Official Competition'' 78th Venice Film Festival Premiere

Penelope Cruz and more attended the ''Official Competition'' 78th Venice Film Festival premiere yesterday evening(September 1st) in Venice, Italy. Ester Exposito worked the carpet beautifully in a custom ATELIER VERSACE lime green embroidered & feather hem gown. Sarah Gadon looked pretty wearing another GIORGIO ARMANI PRIVE beaded strapless, layered gown....
MOVIES
thefashionistastories.com

Clotilde Courau in Schiaparelli Couture at the 78th Venice Film Festival Kineo Prize Awards

Clotilde Courau hit the red carpet yesterday evening(September 5th) in Venice, Italy for the Kineo Prize awards during 78th Venice Film Festival. For the occasion, she chose a two-tone dress from the SCHIAPARELLI SPRING 2021 COUTURE collection. The top featured a black sleeveless panel and the bottom, a white draped asymmetrical, side split skirt. For me, I actually like this dress. Sure the asymmetrical skirt is weird but in a good way, in my opinion.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
washingtonnewsday.com

It’s a race to the finish line for the MeToo-inspired Venice Film Festival.

It’s a race to the finish line for the MeToo-inspired Venice Film Festival. The Venice Film Festival flared back to life this year with a star-studded and feminist-tinged lineup that left the Golden Lion competition wide open on Saturday. If the Venice premieres are any indication, the MeToo movement is...
MOVIES

