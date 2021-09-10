CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa judge denies woman’s request to halt state mask ban law

By DAVID PITT Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — A state court judge declined Friday to halt enforcement of an Iowa law that prohibits school boards from enacting mask requirements, saying there is no evidence that any school board would immediately impose a mask mandate if the law wasn’t in effect. The ruling came in...

Houston Chronicle

Federal judge denies request for immediate restraining order against Texas abortion law

A federal judge on Thursday denied an emergency request by the Department of Justice for a temporary restraining order against Senate Bill 8, the Texas law prohibiting abortions once medical professionals can detect fetal cardiac activity, typically six weeks after the last normal menstrual cycle. The measure effectively bans most abortions, as many women are unaware they are pregnant for most of the six week period.
Axios

Federal judge blocks Biden administration's use of Title 42 policy

A federal judge on Thursday blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a public health order that fast-tracked deportations of migrant families at the southern border. Why it matters: President Biden has faced significant backlash for retaining the Trump-era policy, which was implemented as a COVID containment measure. The expulsions deny adult migrants and families the chance for asylum.
Lawyer files intent to sue again over governor’s residency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A lawyer and former lawmaker in West Virginia has filed notice that he again intends to sue Gov. Jim Justice over his residency. Isaac Sponaugle sent Justice a 30-day intent to sue notice Thursday for the governor’s alleged failure to comply with a March 1 settlement agreement to reside at the seat of government in Charleston, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
iowapublicradio.org

Schools Across Iowa Contend With Judge’s Halt On Banning Mask Mandates

This story was updated at 8:00pm on Thursday, September 16, 2021. In the days following a federal judge's ruling that halted enforcement of the state's ban on mandating masks in schools, at least 10 districts have issued partial or universal mask requirements. On Thursday, the West Des Moines and Davenport...
Axios

Judge denies Trump's request to delay defamation suit

A defamation suit accusing former President Trump of rape will move forward as planned, a federal judge said Wednesday. Why it matters: E. Jean Carroll sued Trump for defamation after he branded her a liar for publicly alleging that he raped her in the mid-1990s. Trump's legal team had requested that the judge delay the suit while an appeals court determines whether the United States can be substituted as the defendant in the case.
FOX 13 News

Utah AG threatens lawsuit over Biden's vaccine mandates

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes joined 23 other attorneys general in warning of potential litigation over President Biden's vaccine mandates for businesses. The letter calls the idea "disastrous and counterproductive." It threatens a lawsuit if the president does not reverse course on plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing at businesses with over 100 employees, utilizing federal workplace safety rules.
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Will Appeal Federal Judge’s Repeal Of Iowa Law Banning Mask Mandates In Schools

Iowa Gov., Kim Reynolds, says she will fight Monday’s decision by a federal judge to repeal a state law that prevented school boards from being able to require masks. “Today, a federal judge unilaterally overturned a state law, ignored the decision by our elected legislature and took away parents’ ability to decide what is best for their child,” Reynolds says. “We will appeal and exercise every legal option we have to uphold state law and defend the rights and liberties afforded to any American citizen protected by our constitution.” The Des Moines Community School District was the first in the state to reinstate a mask mandate following the judge’s decision on Monday. The Iowa City school board will meet tonight (Tuesday) and will discuss whether or not they will reinstate a mandate as well.
KCJJ

Federal judge issues restraining order on state mask mandate ban

A Federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order regarding the state law banning mask mandates in local school districts, cities and counties, and the Iowa City Community School District plans to enact a mask mandate at their meeting tonight. Judge Robert Pratt noted that stopping a state law is...
