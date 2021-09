Get well soon. Nicki Minaj took to social media to clear up speculation about why she won’t appear at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, September 13. After a fan tweeted that Minaj, 38, “seems to be scared of covid” on Monday — and that’s why she hasn’t been attending events recently – the singer clarified that she was looking out for her son.

