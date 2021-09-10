CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering 9/11: 'It was so close to home'

By Robert Hughes
 8 days ago
I was at home when the towers struck. After the second tower and the announcer said that was deliberate, I started heading to the station.

I made it from Short Pump to the station in like 10 minutes flat.

By the time I got here, everyone was scrabbling.

Then the Pentagon got hit. It was so close to home.

We had to get it together and cover the story just north of us.

The raw video images are something you do not forget.

We worked for days on end with flights grounded and everything else that happened in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

