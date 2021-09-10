Zora Elizabeth Varholdt

Varholdt, Zora Elizabeth August 11, 1939 June 24, 2020 Preceded in death of husband, "Boots" John Varholdt. Mother to Deb (Bob) Stewart, Sue (Tim) Reineccius, Cathy (Lauren) Daniels, Michelle Varholdt, Tammy Varholdt-Petrick; grand-mother to Todd Bunce, Chad (Sheri) Finney, and Amy (Tom) Corr; great grandmother to Isaac, Addison, Anna, Aiden, Landon and Logan. Zora passed from this life to the next, now basking in God's presence and reunited with loved ones she lost along the way. Zora is missed greatly, but her love and legacy will live on by her family. Zora's Celebration of Life will be Saturday October 2, 2021 11:00 am-3:00pm at the American Legion Post 303 7365 Central Ave NE, Fridley MN 55432. Because of the Pandemic we were forced to put her celebration on hold last August.