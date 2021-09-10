CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Zora Elizabeth Varholdt

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 8 days ago

Varholdt, Zora Elizabeth August 11, 1939 June 24, 2020 Preceded in death of husband, "Boots" John Varholdt. Mother to Deb (Bob) Stewart, Sue (Tim) Reineccius, Cathy (Lauren) Daniels, Michelle Varholdt, Tammy Varholdt-Petrick; grand-mother to Todd Bunce, Chad (Sheri) Finney, and Amy (Tom) Corr; great grandmother to Isaac, Addison, Anna, Aiden, Landon and Logan. Zora passed from this life to the next, now basking in God's presence and reunited with loved ones she lost along the way. Zora is missed greatly, but her love and legacy will live on by her family. Zora's Celebration of Life will be Saturday October 2, 2021 11:00 am-3:00pm at the American Legion Post 303 7365 Central Ave NE, Fridley MN 55432. Because of the Pandemic we were forced to put her celebration on hold last August.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 reasons why FDA advisers did not recommend Covid-19 booster shots for everyone

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration declined Friday to recommend the agency approve Covid-19 booster doses for everyone who got vaccinated six months ago or longer. They did recommend a more limited step: emergency use authorization for people 65 and older, and for people at...
Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at U.S.-Mexico border

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has seen an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in order to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebration Of Life#The American Legion Post
The Associated Press

Brian Laundrie’s family tells police, FBI he is missing

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida said they are working with the FBI to find 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend disappeared during a cross-country trek in a converted van. North Port police said late Friday that Laundrie’s parents told them that they haven’t seen him since Tuesday. Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Associated Press

Police say they’re ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fence around the Capitol is back up. The D.C. police department is at the ready, and U.S. Capitol Police have requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies including the U.S. National Guard. The Capitol police are taking no chances as they prepare for Saturday’s rally at...
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy