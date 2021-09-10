Dorothy A. Anderson
Anderson, Dorothy A. Age 92, of Crystal passed away September 5, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, LeRoy & Ellen Olson and one sister and brother- in-law, Jeanne (Bill) Buhrow. Survived by husband of 70 years Wallace; son John (Barbara) Anderson; daughter Jane (Scott) Zimmerman; grandchildren, Brandon (Julia) Anderson, Kristin (Mike) Baker, Ashley (Josh) McGuire, Jamie Vassallo, Tori (Jordan) Anderstrom, Joe Vassallo, Lauren Vassallo; and 9 great grandchildren. Funeral service Monday 11 AM at Oak Grove Church, 5920 Golden Valley Rd, Golden Valley. Visitation Sunday (TODAY) 5-7 PM Washburn-McReavy Glen Haven Chapel, 5125 W. Broadway, Crystal and also 1 hour prior to the service. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Washburn-McReavy.com Glen Haven 763-533-8643.www.startribune.com
