Using Kubernetes Workspaces with Code Stream

A low-code guide to build PyTorch Neural Networks with Pycaret. Almost in every machine learning project, we train and evaluate multiple machine learning models. This often involves writing multiple lines of imports, many function calls, print statements to train individual models and compare the results across the models. The code becomes a mess when comparing different models with cross-validation loops or ensembling the models. Over time, it gets even messier when we move from classification models to regression models or vice-versa. We end up copying snippets of code from one place to another, creating chaos! We can easily avoid this chaos by just importing PyCaret!

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 11 DAYS AGO