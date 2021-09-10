Using Kubernetes Workspaces with Code Stream

Changing an existing advanced-setting is no problem, but setting a new one is a bit challenging. PS C:\> get-vmhost esxihost.fqdn | Get-AdvancedSetting -Name "/Net/TcpipHeapSize"| Set-AdvancedSetting -Value 32 -Confirm:$false Get-AdvancedSetting : 16.09.2021 07:38:35 Get-AdvancedSetting "/Net/TcpipHeapSize" option doesn't exist. At line:1 char:35 + ... 5.helsemn.no | Get-AdvancedSetting -Name "/Net/TcpipHeapSize"| Set-Ad ... + ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ + CategoryInfo : InvalidArgument: (:) [Get-AdvancedSetting], InvalidName + FullyQualifiedErrorId : Client20_SystemManagementServiceImpl_ConvertToHashtable_OptionNotFound,VMware.VimAutomat ion.ViCore.Cmdlets.Commands.GetAdvancedSetting PS C:\> get-vmhost esxihost.fqdn | Set-AdvancedSetting -AdvancedSetting "/Net/TcpipHeapSize" -value 32 Set-AdvancedSetting : Cannot bind parameter 'AdvancedSetting'. Cannot convert the "/Net/TcpipHeapSize" value of type "S ystem.String" to type "VMware.VimAutomation.ViCore.Types.V1.AdvancedSetting". At line:1 char:72 + ... o | Set-AdvancedSetting -AdvancedSetting "/Net/TcpipHeapSize" -value ... + ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ + CategoryInfo : InvalidArgument: (:) [Set-AdvancedSetting], ParameterBindingException + FullyQualifiedErrorId : CannotConvertArgumentNoMessage,VMware.VimAutomation.ViCore.Cmdlets.Commands.SetAdvancedS etting.
