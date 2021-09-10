CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple ordered to loosen rules around App Store

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge ruled Apple must allow app developers to "steer" their users away from App Store payments as part of a lawsuit from game maker Epic. The judge said Apple's behavior was anti-competitive, but not monopolistic.

Tyla

WhatsApp Will Stop Working On 43 Smart Phones From November

WhatsApp has confirmed that its messaging service will cease to work on a number of smartphones later this year. From November 1st, many older models will no longer be able to support WhatsApp, which uses the internet so people can send messages and photos to friends for free. But from...
Financial World

Cupertino’s Apple must ease App store rules, US judge orders in blow to iPhone maker

In what could be contemplated as a latest blow to Cupertino, California-headquartered iPhone manufacturer Apple Inc., a US Federal Judge had ruled on Friday that the United States’ largest corporate taxpayer must ease its App Store rules, allowing developers to let their users use other payment systems, marking up a major triumph for ‘Fortnite’ creator Epic Games alongside other app manufacturers.
siliconangle.com

In landmark ruling, Apple ordered to ease iOS app monetization rules

In a landmark ruling with potentially significant implications for the mobile ecosystem, Apple Inc. has been ordered by a court to ease its terms of service regarding app monetization in the App Store. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued the ruling today as part of a lawsuit filed against...
newsbrig.com

Epic appeals ruling in lawsuit against Apple over App Store rules

Epic may have scored a notable victory in its lawsuit against Apple, but it’s dissatisfied enough to keep the legal battle going. The Verge reports Epic has filed an appeal. against the ruling. The initial notice didn’t explain how the Fortnite developer was challenging the decision, but there were a number of areas that left the company unhappy.
Voice of America

Apple Must Loosen App Store Grip, Judge Says; What's the Impact?

SAN FRANCISCO - Apple will be forced to loosen the grip it holds on its App Store payment system, a U.S. federal judge ruled Friday in a closely watched battle with Fortnite maker Epic Games. Though app makers will be able to take steps to skirt the up to 30%...
milwaukeesun.com

U.S. court rules to limit some Apple App Store rules

In a partial win for Epic Games, creator of "Fortnite," and other app makers, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has limited the use of some of Apple's App Store rules. The ruling on Friday, which came after a three-week trial, stipulates that Apple must allow developers to give their users the option to use other payment systems.
The Independent

Apple Watch series 7: When can you pre-order the new wearable in the UK?

Apple held one of its famous product launch events on September 14, where it announced the new iPhone 13, as well as its latest smartwatch, called the Watch series 7.The event, broadcast from Apple’s Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, is called California Streaming and comes a year after the launch of the iPhone 12 and Watch series 6.Apple unveiled a totally new design for its Watch, featuring a vastly bigger screen, 40 per cent thinner borders on the edge of the display, as well as an improved display so it can be brighter while indoors.There’s also the introduction of...
The Independent

iPhone 13 pre order deals - live: Find today’s best UK prices on Apple’s new mini, pro and pro max phones

Today’s the day – UK pre-orders for the Apple iPhone 13, plus its pro, pro max and mini models, open at 1pm on Friday 17 September, and we’re here following live to help you get the very best deals on your new handset. Rumours of the iPhone 13 have been on the horizon for a while, and we finally got confirmation at the Apple showcase on 14 September, where the brand unveiled four new versions of its ever-popular device – a classic iPhone 13, a new diminutive iPhone 13 mini (with a 5.4″ display), an iPhone 13 pro and iPhone...
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CNET

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: All the big rumored differences between Apple's phones

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's new iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone 13, could be on its way for a Sept. 14 reveal at Apple's next big event. The hyped-up phone is expected to have a few new features, an updated design and some camera upgrades, but how will it compare to last year's model? Depending on your personal smartphone wishlist and budget, the iPhone 12 or even the iPhone 11, iPhone SE or the rumored iPhone SE 3 could be best for you. But, if you're pumped to get your hands on the newest from Apple, the iPhone 13 could be the way to go.
CNET

iPhone 13 price: How much will Apple's new iPhone cost? We'll find out next week

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's new iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone 13, will debut on Sept. 14 at the tech giant's next 2021 event, but how much will it cost? When looking at what phone to buy, price will likely have a big impact on your decision. Although it isn't the most exciting detail about the upcoming iPhone, it can help you choose if it's the right smartphone for you, or whether you should opt for last year's iPhone 12, the iPhone 11 or the rumored iPhone SE 3.
